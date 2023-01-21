‘Mattress Mack’ Rooting For Cowboys Vs. 49ers After Seven-Figure Bet The furniture store owner wagered $2 million on Dallas by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack” to the gambling community, is all-in on the Dallas Cowboys to upset the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC Division Round Game on Sunday evening.

McIngvale, a furniture store owner in Texas and well-known sports bettor, placed $2 million worth of bets on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers straight up. McIngvale placed the two $1 million wagers at Caesars Sportsbook and would net $3.35 million, per The Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card game, would advance to the NFC Championship Game should they emerge victorious from Levi’s Stadium.

It’s certainly not the only seven-figure bet “Mattress Mack” has ever placed. He bet $4 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series last spring, walking away with $47 million after the team beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.

The Cowboys currently are a 4-point road underdog ahead of Sunday’s clash, according to consensus data on NESNBets.com live odds page. Dallas currently is +168 on the moneyline with the total set at 46.5.