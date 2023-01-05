NFL Survivor League Week 18: Target Those With Something To Play For Week 18 is even harder to predict given the uncertainty by Sean T. McGuire 17 minutes ago

NFL survivor league players now are left with one final task as Week 18 of the regular season is here.

NFL bettors, and survivor league players alike, might face added difficulty given the uncertainty that tends to come with the final week. While some teams have their playoff positions locked up and some are already out of the postseason picture, others still hang in the balance. And the situation surrounding a potential resumption of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest, which was postponed due to the scary on-field situation of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, has thrown an unfortunate wrench into an already complex mix.

Our biggest recommendation for Week 18: Target teams who still have something to play for.

We’ve highlighted a few among our teams to consider while a pair of teams with nothing on the line are included in our teams to avoid. Of note, all betting lines are courtesy of the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Teams to consider:

(-14.5) San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (-976 moneyline)

The 49ers still have something to play for in Week 18 as a win over the Cardinals and a Philadelphia Eagles loss would mean San Francisco earns the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. The 49ers beat the Cardinals 38-10 in late November, which served as the first of six consecutive losses for Arizona.

(-4.5) Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (-223 moneyline)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will host the Lions in Week 18 with a playoff spot on the line for Green Bay. It’s simple for the Pack: win and they’re in. Given the recent run the Packers are on — Green Bay’s won six of its last seven — we can’t help but think Rodgers gets it done in this spot over a division rival he’s long had his way with.

(-2) Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-126 moneyline)

The Chargers have won five of their last six and could further strengthen their playoff standings with a win over the Broncos. A Week 18 win likely means the Chargers would earn the No. 5 seed and travel to Jacksonville as opposed to Cincinnati.

Honorable mentions: (-7.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (-382 moneyline); (-7) Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (-328 moneyline); (-6.5) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (-266 moneyline)

Teams to avoid:

(-4) Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-203 moneyline)

The Falcons are out of the playoffs and the Buccaneers are cemented into the No. 4 seed. Nothing in Week 18 will change that. However, given Tom Brady’s recent sentiments about wanting to play in the regular-season finale in hopes of further building toward Tampa Bay’s finished product, we’re not wagering on a 6-10 team just because their opponent has nothing to play for. Oddsmakers shifted the line from 7.5 to 4 given the news, as well.

(-3) Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (-148 moneyline)

This game means nothing to either one of these teams, so why would you want it to mean something to you?

(-1.5) Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (-115 moneyline)

Miami enters with a 42% chance to make the postseason while a win would cause that probability to jump to 80%. New York, on the other hand, has been eliminated. But given that Miami likely will start a backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater or third-stringer Skylar Thompson and the Jets perhaps wanting to play spoiler against a divisional opponent, we’re staying away from this one.