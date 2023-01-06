NFL Week 18 Saturday Picks: Titans Still Have Some Fight Left If Tennesse can save its season, Derrick Henry will be the reason by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

The NFL regular season wraps up this weekend, so let’s try to finish off the season strong with Saturday?s two marquee games.

We’ll start with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Under 52 Total Points (-105, DraftKings)

Both teams come into Saturday night’s game trending in opposite directions. The Raiders fell short of high expectations this season and have lost two straight games. Things are so bad in Vegas they not only benched longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr, they sent him home for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Kansas City remains on top per usual, winners of four straight and currently sitting atop the AFC. This total opened at 50.5 and has been bet up because most people think this will be a high-scoring game of two high-powered offenses. I don’t believe that. Although the Raiders offense looked great in a losing effort last week against the 49ers, the Chiefs will be better prepared for new QB Jarrett Stidham and are far more familiar with the Raiders’ personnel in general. Give me under 52.

And here are two picks for the nightcap, an AFC South title game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans +6.5 (-115, DraftKings)

The Titans have their backs against the wall in Jacksonville trying to hold off the upstart Jaguars. The Titans have struggled to stay healthy this season and that is the primary reason they have lost six consecutive games. Tennessee signed quarterback Joshua Dobbs off the street in late December and started him right away in Week 17. Conversely, the Jaguars have come on strong lately winning four straight games to find themselves in this position. Trevor Lawrence and the offense have found their groove. Everything in this game points to the momentum of Jacksonville winning big and capturing the AFC South title. While I do believe the Jaguars will accomplish this goal, I have a hard time thinking that it will be easy. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel essentially built in a bye week for his team, resting many key players including star running back Derrick Henry against the Cowboys last week on “Thursday Night Football.” The idea was to get and keep everyone healthy for a winner-take-all scenario this week. In fact, Vrabel’s team is 10-4 against the spread on extra rest. I’ll take my chances on The Tennessee Titans to cover the number.

Derrick Henry anytime touchdown (-125, DraftKings)

My final bet for Saturday’s games is on Henry, the face of the Titans franchise. The only way for the Titans to have a chance at covering the spread is for Henry to have a big game. When he’s at his best, the Titans control the time of possession and keep the opposing team’s offense on the sidelines and out of rhythm. Henry has been productive this season even while only playing in 15 games. He’s still amassed over 1,400 yards. I’ll take my chances betting on Derrick Henry to break through Saturday night and score an anytime touchdown at -125 available on DraftKings.