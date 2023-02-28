Could Georgia National Champion Stetson Bennett Go Undrafted? Bennett might not even care by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Stetson Bennett has been having the time of his life after winning back-to-back national titles with the Georgia Bulldogs, and he doesn’t seem too concerned over his draft status.

An arrest in late January might scare away evaluators, and Bennett hasn’t done a lot to push back on possible off-the-field concerns.

The 25-year-old quarterback had an incredible story in college football, going from walk-on to national champion, including offensive MVP in those title games. His age also is noteworthy since he potentially enters the NFL older than quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence.

A good NFL combine could change minds, but his draft profile has not been impressive. It’s why oddsmakers are not expecting Bennett to even be drafted.

A late-round selection feels likely given the importance of the quarterback position. Tyler Huntley is a restricted free agent, and it’s possible former Georgia and now Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken vouches for Bennett, especially if Lamar Jackson is no longer with the team, as a back-up option.

Here’s where full draft selections shook up:

Round 6 +300

Round 5 +550

Round 4 +1200

Round 3 +2500

Round 2 +5000

Round 1 +7500

If you wanted to get ambitious and throw in a bet on a third- or fourth-round selection, combine week is the best time to do it. It’s unlikely given there are more impressive prospects to take a shot on, like Hendon Hooker or Max Duggan, who lost to Georgia in the title game with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Again, Bennett seemingly has a nonchalant attitude when it comes to the draft process and still is basking in his title victory. The Georgia native seemingly would be set for life in the area due to his college success, and it looks like it’s a toss-up as to whether the football world will see him play again.