Super Bowl Prop Bets: Three Picks For Low-Scoring Chiefs-Eagles Tilt Super Bowl shootout? Not so fast by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

There’s still more than a week before the Super Bowl kicks off, but bettors who can’t wait — or are attracted to more than just the side and the total — can start digging into the prop bet market.

The Super Bowl provides a robust prop market unlike any other event in all of sports. And yes, there is the exotic market for things like Gatorade color and the coin toss. But there’s also a seemingly endless list of props related to what actually happens on the field.

A lot of times those are going to tie into how you see the game playing out. Here are three prop bets for Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, a game that might be lower-scoring than most expect.

Betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs to have most sacks (+100)

Both teams come into this game sack masters on the defensive end. Philadelphia has 78 sacks on the season, the third-most by any team in NFL history. The Eagles are also the first team in NFL history to have four players with 10-plus sacks in a season. The Chiefs defense has been the classic story of a late bloomer. Kansas City’s defense allowed a 54.4 QBR which was third-worst in the NFL against opposing quarterbacks in the regular season. They also ranked second-to-last in the league on red-zone defense, allowing a touchdown on 67.3% of opponent trips inside the 20-yard line in the regular season, and they were the only team among the bottom six to make the playoffs. But in the playoffs, the Kansas City defense has risen to the occasion and played well. Plus, their 55-sack team total ranks second behind the Eagles. The most underrated unit of the Chiefs is the offensive line, and they will be up to the challenge of slowing down the Eagles’ historic pass rush. I’ll bet on the Chiefs to continue their hot streak and sack Jalen Hurts all night.

First score of the game: field goal (+165)

I believe this will be a lower-scoring game than anticipated. One of my favorite bets for this game is the under 50.5 total points. The only way that ticket cashes is if there are more field goals being kicked than touchdowns being scored. Apart from last year’s Super Bowl where the first score was a touchdown, field goals were the first score in five of the last seven Super Bowls. Although both offenses get the headlines coming into this matchup, the defensive units will dictate who wins or loses this game. Both defenses are playing at a high level and will have had two weeks of prep time. Often in big games like this, there is a feeling-out process. It’s rare to see trick plays early in a game, it’s rare to see any team come out taking deep shots down the field right out of the gate. It’s more common to see a decent drive end with the three points. In the Chiefs’ last two Super Bowl appearances and the Eagles’ last Super Bowl, the first scores of those games were field goals. That’s why I’ll take my chances betting on the first score being a field goal.

No team to score 30-plus points (+115)

My final prop bet for the Super Bowl is in line with the rest of the bets I’ve made, I’m continuing to hammer the low-scoring prediction. My gut tells me this is an invigorating game that comes down to the final whistle. The score I have in mind is 27-24 with a coin flip either way. Although it’s a risky bet to fade two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, I will still lean on the momentum of both defenses, and the tension of the bright lights of the moment.