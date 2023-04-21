Is Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Worth Conn Smythe Trophy Bet? The odds are just too long not to consider by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 minutes ago

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Friday that Linus Ullmark is a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

Ullmark suffered an injury in the Bruins’ home finale against the Washington Capitals, but Montgomery said he was taking precaution measures with the Boston star and that a muscle just tightened up on the goalie.

The 29-year-old put up highlight-reel saves in the first two games of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but it might have reaggravated what he was dealing with before the postseason. Montgomery hinted at the idea of using a platoon at goaltender, and Jeremy Swayman has been impressive this season in his own right.

But if Ullmark does miss multiple games, it would open up a lot more playing time for Swayman, which would put him in line for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Bruins make a deep run in the postseason.

Boston obviously hopes it can have its goalie tandem throughout the playoffs, but the 24-year-old’s odds to win the award are just enticing enough to throw some pizza money at. He’s 150-1 to win the Conn Smythe at DraftKings, and he’s 75-1 at FanDuel. A $100 bet on both sides would net a payout of $15,100 and $7,600, respectively.

Daivd Pastrnak and Ullmak are top three on the betting board, so that’s a huge disparity in odds. It’s understandable since the latter is the No. 1 option, but again, Swayman’s odds are at a point where it’s at least throwing a dart at.

Ullmark’s status will become clear Friday night at FLA Live Arena. Puck drop for Game 3 of Bruins-Panthers is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame.