How Super Bowl Odds Stack Up After 2023 NFL Schedule Release The New England Patriots are long shots by Greg Dudek 3 hours ago

All 32 NFL teams found the road they will have to take in the regular season on Thursday if they want a chance at a Super Bowl title.

The league-wide schedule for the 2023 NFL season was released with some clear winners and losers as well as some roads being more difficult to navigate than others.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy yet again, but there will be several other suitors who like their path to the big game. Oddsmakers have already established a pecking order and here are the top 10 teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting sheet:

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +900

Buffalo Bills +900

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

New York Jets +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Detroit Lions +1900

Miami Dolphins +2000

Jacksonville Jaguars +2500

The Baltimore Ravens (+2500) and the Los Angeles Chargers (+2800), who generated plenty of Super Bowl buzz last offseason but had an utter collapse in the wild-card round against the Jaguars, are just on the outside of the top 10 and certainly have the talent to go on a run this season.

Oddsmakers definitely aren’t buying the Minnesota Vikings as Super Bowl contenders even after they won NFC North, giving them +4500. And after having a two-decade long dynasty, the New England Patriots are expected to watch the Super Bowl from the couch again this season. Patriots have gargantuan +6000 odds and they might have an ugly record next to their names to begin the campaign with their first four opponents all in the top 10 list of teams with best Super Bowl odds.