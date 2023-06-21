NBA Draft Bets: Three Plus-Money Wagers To Ponder Before Round 1 We're searching for value before San Antonio goes on the clock by Travis Thomas 3 hours ago

The NBA draft is just about here, so let’s look at three last-minute, plus-money bets to consider before Adam Silver heads to the podium Thursday night.

We start with one of the most coveted big men in the draft, Dereck Lively.

(All betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dereck Lively to be a top-10 pick (+150)

Although the stigma exists to never trust a Duke big man, it?s hard to deny Lively?s appeal. Lively is a true 7-footer with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. He’s a pure, prototypical rim-running and shot-blocking center. Lively is also an explosive dunker and finisher around the rim. These attributes are why I don?t see him making it out of the top 10 and even if he makes it to 10th overall, Lively would likely become the center of the future for the Mavericks with that selection. His style meshes well with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but it also meshes with any other team who picks ahead of Dallas.

Anthony Black to be No. 6 pick (+400)

Black has been penciled into the No. 8 overall pick to the Wizards for the entire pre-draft process. He’s a great fit for Washington, but I also believe Black works for Orlando at No. 6 overall. Black is the prototypical prospect who can do it all. He’s got great size at 6-foot-6 and can play immediately play either guard position or small forward. He?s also highly competitive and a great defender. His shooting is why he’s not going higher than his projected NBA draft stock, but with the right coaching, he could flourish. His passing skills combined with his basketball IQ, size, and athleticism, remind me of a more dependable Ben Simmons. Black would be an excellent fit in Orlando with that impressive young nucleus of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs.

Top five exact order: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore (+1400)

At this point, the top three players in this draft feel like a foregone conclusion. Although many experts may disagree with the order of No. 2 and No. 3 between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, there is no denying it will be those two in that position. I favor Henderson so I’ll put him slightly ahead of Miller. Once the NBA draft gets to No. 4 and beyond, though, there is much more of an unknown about who goes where. I think the Rockets will select Amen Thompson fourth overall. His combination of size and explosive athleticism can?t be denied although he’s a raw talent. At No. 5, the Pistons will take the safe pick in do-it-all prospect Cam Whitmore. The Pistons have some young flashy players with tremendous upside already in house. Whitmore provides a stable choice who will fit nicely in a complementary role.