Red Sox Still Substantial Underdogs To Make Playoffs Despite Hot Stretch Boston's odds dipped from +750 to +310 by Sam Panayotovich

After winning their fifth consecutive ballgame, the Boston Red Sox are 38-35 and sit only 1.5 games out of the American League Wild Card race.

And yet bookmakers still aren’t quite believers.

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently dealing the Red Sox at +310 to make the playoffs and -390 to miss. So a $100 “make” bet would net you over $400 if Boston finishes strong and earns a berth in baseball’s 12-team postseason gauntlet.

Those odds imply a 24% chance of probability.

Odds to make playoffs at DraftKings:

Texas Rangers -390 ($390 wins $100)

Baltimore Orioles -180

New York Yankees -175

Minnesota Twins -170

Houston Astros -150

Toronto Blue Jays -125

Los Angeles Angels +120

Cleveland Guardians +210

Boston Red Sox +310

Seattle Mariners +320

Chicago White Sox +800

Detroit Tigers +2000 ($100 wins $2,000)

It’s worth noting the Sox were +750 “to make” seven days ago.

“The lineup is finally back to full strength,” one professional bettor told NESN. “This was never going to be a team that would pitch its way into the playoffs.

“The emergence of (Alex) Verdugo and (Jarren) Duran allows for tons of flexibility on top. There’s plenty of thump in the middle with (Justin) Turner, (Adam) Duvall and (Masataka) Yoshida. Look out if Raffy Devers starts hitting again.

“Boston scored nine runs (Monday) with the 3-4-5 hitters going 0-for-12.”

Let’s not forget about Trevor Story, whose return is near. Sox manager Alex Cora floated the idea of Story joining the party as a hitter in July and a full-time shortstop in August. He wholeheartedly believes he can still play the position at a high level.

Truth is, the Red Sox are still a last place team.

Their starting pitchers have the seventh-worst ERA in baseball and while there’s optimism about ace Chris Sale’s eventual return, nobody really knows when he’ll throw his next pitch or how effective he’ll be. Also, the Yankees, Astros and Blue Jays will eventually snap their losing streaks to ensure this year’s Wild Card rollercoaster is one of the wildest of all-time.

It’s a pass for me, but +310 is there for the taking if you believe the Red Sox will slug their way into the playoffs a la 2021.