Why NFL Bettors Should Take Note Of Saquon Barkley Comments

Saquon Barkley hinted how he could consider sitting out the 2023 NFL campaign if he and the New York Giants cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract.

Barkley, who is yet to sign the franchise tag that was applied to him in March, doesn’t have a whole lot of leverage given the team’s use of the tag. The two parties have until July 17 to agree to a long-term deal. If that doesn’t happen, though, Barkley indicated how he might have conversations about sitting out the season.

“That’s the card I could play,” Barkley told reporters Sunday after hosting a youth football camp, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “That comes up in conversation if something doesn’t get done by July 17. We have a little bit of time in between that, so when that day comes up, then I’ll have to sit down with my team, sit down with my family and make decisions and see what we’re going to do, what’s the next move.”

Barkley’s comments certainly don’t mean he won’t play next season. But they nevertheless should gain the attention of the Giants organization, New York fans and NFL bettors.

The G-Men clearly are a much better team with Barkley than without him. And the situation should have bettors pumping the brakes on any Giants-related or Barkley-specific futures.

BetMGM revealed last week that 20.3% of tickets and handle to win the NFC East are on the Giants while 4.1% of tickets to win the conference also are on New York. As it relates to the conference, just six teams — Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys — are responsible for more tickets. In regards to the Super Bowl, 1.7% of tickets and 1.2% of the handle is on New York — neither of which is a staggering number.

However, all those who already did place a futures bet on the Giants surely will be hoping 26 starts the season in Big Blue’s backfield. Oh yeah, we wouldn’t recommend touching New York’s win total currently set at over/under 7.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, either.

Barkley also has a handful of prop bets live on FanDuel, those too which should have bettors seeing a big red stop sign. The sixth-year star, who is both a two-time Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year, is 14-1 to record the most regular season rushing yards and 35-1 to win Offensive Player of the Year.

All told, it feels like bettors would be better off holding out until at least July 17 to see how it plays out between Barkley and the Giants.