NFL Rumors: Giants Not Interested In Long-Term Saquon Barkley Deal

Saquon Barkley has been a dynamic star in his five seasons with the Giants, but his status as a running back in the NFL could make his days in New York numbered.

The 26-year-old will not sign his franchise tag, which makes him ineligible to participate in the Giants’ offseason program that begins Monday, according to Newsday’s Kim Jones on Wednesday. New York used the non-exclusive tag on Barkley, which is worth $10.1 million.

The Giants reportedly don’t want to go over $12.5 million per year in negotiations, and it appears they are willing to let Barkley walk in free agency.

“The Giants don’t have much of an interest in signing Saquon Barkley to a long-term deal at this point,” sources told FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “They tried and failed because the sides weren’t close. The $10.1M franchise tag is a good deal for them and they’re content to leave things that way for now.”

Vacchiano noted Barkley’s decision to not participate in New York’s offseason program is a statement on his feelings toward the franchise tag, but a holdout is unlikely when training camp rolls around, “at least not yet.”

The Giants were willing to sign Daniel Jones to a long-term deal, but that move was a common tactic the NFL has taken in recent years. The quarterback position is highly valued, and running backs have lost value due to multiple factors, including injury, of which Barkley has a history.

New York acquired Darren Waller this offseason, so it’s clear it has a goal of helping Jones in the passing game, and the 25-year-old’s threat as a runner theoretically could help the run game no matter who is in the backfield. It’s a gamble the Giants are willing to make after Brian Daboll’s successful first season.