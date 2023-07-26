NFL Odds: Giants Expected To Regress After Surprising 2022 Don't expect any more surprises out of New York by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily training camp previews: Next up: the New York Giants.

The NFC East produced three playoff teams last season, with the Giants and Dallas Cowboys grabbing the top two wild-card spots in the NFC and the Philadelphia Eagles earning the conference’s top seed.

New York will hope to make it another successful season for the winningest division in football.

The sportsbooks don’t see that happening.

The Giants surprised a lot of people in 2022, winning nine games to make the postseason in Brian Daboll’s first season at the helm. The surprising turnaround earned Coach of the Year honors for Daboll after a five-win improvement. That’s all well and good, but it has become clear that New York isn’t sneaking up on anyone this year.

2022 in review

9-7-1, third in NFC East (lost in divisional round)

14-5 against the spread

8-11 over/under

Key offseason additions

TE Darren Waller

DL A’Shawn Robinson

WR Jamison Crowder

LB Bobby Okereke

Key offseason losses

WR Richie James

IOL Jon Feliciano

S Julian Love

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +4500

Conference: +2200

Division: +700

Win total: over/under 7.5 (Over -106)

To make playoffs: Yes +172| No -230

2023 award contenders

MVP: Daniel Jones +7500

Offensive POY: Saquon Barkley +5000

Defensive POY: Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Deonte Banks +3500

2023 outlook

The NFC East is absolutely loaded, with Philadelphia and Dallas both viewed as top contenders to win the conference. Where does that leave New York? Well, they better hope not to hit the reverse button.

The Giants were fun last season, but the expectation that comes with their 2022-23 season might just be overblown. Daniel Jones got a new contract, but the heart of that offense — Saquon Barkley — had been in clear dismay before finally reaching an agreement on a deal for 2023. New York will play 10 games against the NFC and AFC East (arguably the two best divisions in football) and also have a road tilt with the San Francisco 49ers.

Good luck with all that.