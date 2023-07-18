Patriots’ Dalvin Cook Odds After Failed DeAndre Hopkins Pursuit New England is favored to sign the former Vikings running back by Ricky Doyle 4 hours ago

Could the New England Patriots shift their attention to running back Dalvin Cook after losing out on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in NFL free agency?

Oddsmakers seem to think so.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday afternoon had the Patriots listed as the favorites to sign Cook at +150.

Two AFC East rivals — the Miami Dolphins (+200) and New York Jets (+400) — immediately followed New England on the betting board, ahead of the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos (all at +1500).

The Buffalo Bills joined the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders with +1800 odds.

The Patriots at one point were the favorites to sign Hopkins, as well, and the All-Pro wideout reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans. So, obviously, there’s no guarantee Cook lands with New England despite the current betting market.

It’s still interesting to see the Patriots with such short odds on the Cook next-team market, though. They certainly could reallocate the money they would’ve spent on Hopkins to sign Cook and boost the offense, albeit in a different manner.

While Hopkins would have given the Patriots a legitimate No. 1 receiver, Cook would form a potentially elite running-back tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson. Cook earned four Pro Bowl selections in six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, whereas Stevenson is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in New England.

The Patriots’ offense is better positioned for success this season, with Bill O’Brien returning as offensive coordinator after a disastrous year of Matt Patricia calling the plays. But New England would benefit from adding another weapon to third-year quarterback Mac Jones’ supporting case. And Cook checks that box.