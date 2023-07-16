DeAndre Hopkins reportedly will sign with an AFC team, but not with the New England Patriots.

The free-agent wide receiver will sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to AtoZ Sports’ Doug Kyed and ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The deal is expected to become official in the coming days, according to Kyed.

The Titans will sign Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Russini. The first year pays the All-Pro wideout $12 million which can increase to $15 million with incentives.

The reported deal is the first big transaction for general manager Ran Carthon, and Hopkins will join an emerging receiver corps with Treylon Burks and Chigoziem Okonkwo. Tennessee offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also has a relationship with Hopkins from his time as Houston Texans offensive coordinator.

Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans in June, and there reportedly was positive momentum for each side. The 31-year-old reportedly was deciding between offers from both teams but didn’t make a decision until closer to the start of training camp.

The Titans reportedly were “more aggressive” in their pursuit of Hopkins, and there were other teams like the Kanas City Chiefs that were linked to the receiver.

New England reportedly re-signed DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley, and those extensions gave the Patriots a chance to offer more money to Hopkins in negotiations.

The Patriots remain linked to Dalvin Cook but losing out on an asset that could have helped Mac Jones and the passing game will be a huge talking point when New England begins training camp July 26.