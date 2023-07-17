Dalvin Cook To Patriots? Adam Schefter Speculates Potential Move

The Patriots didn’t land DeAndre Hopkins, but another offensive difference-maker still resides on the NFL open market.

Hopkins, who took a free agent visit to New England in June, ultimately decided to take his talents to Tennessee. The Patriots had the financial means to bring the star wide receiver on board, but their offer evidently wasn’t nearly as competitive as the Titans’, who reportedly are giving Hopkins a two-year deal worth up to $32 million.

New England, thanks in part to extensions given out earlier in the offseason, still can make a big roster move as training camp nears if it feels so inclined. And after the Patriots let Hopkins go by the wayside, NFL insider Adam Schefter can’t help but wonder if Bill Belichick and company will go the opposite direction with Dalvin Cook.

“Let’s see if they take some of this money that could have been earmarked for DeAndre Hopkins, and try to reallocate it to a player like Dalvin Cook,” Schefter said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” as transcribed by AtoZ Sports’ Sophie Weller.

Story continues below advertisement

Cook has been a free agent since he was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9. The star running back initially was viewed as a lock to join the Dolphins, but Miami apparently hasn’t compelled Cook enough with its courtship. As such, the door seemingly is open for the Patriots to swoop in and create one of the league’s premier running back tandems.

Is running back a dire need for New England? No. But when you look across the loaded AFC, it’s easy to argue the Patriots could benefit from high-level offensive star power in any fashion.