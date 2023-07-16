Rory McIlroy Gives Cheeky Response To Fan’s Scottish Open Bet A very generous definition of a 'wee bit' by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 hours ago

Rory McIlroy was clutch at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, and he helped golf fans make some money in the process.

McIlroy beat out Robert MacIntyre at The Renaissance Club after birdieing the final two holes to finish 2-under 68 and take home his first tournament victory in Scotland and build momentum for the Open Championship next week at Royal Liverpool. It was his first win since the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

The 34-year-old celebrated his victory with fans, and it led to a hilarious interaction.

“Rory, you won me £300,” a fan said, per PGA Tour video.

“I won a wee bit more,” McIlroy replied followed up by laughter from the crowd.

This fan won £300 betting on Rory.@McIlroyRory won a tad more @ScottishOpen ? pic.twitter.com/fTCVmB8rln — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023

McIlroy was 10-1 or shorter at American sportsbooks heading into the Scottish Open, according to Covers. So that fan’s bet likely came in on the final day if all he won was £300.

And “a wee bit more” was a generous view of his purse. McIlroy won $1.575 million for his Scottish Open victory, according to the PGA Tour. For context, Keegan Bradley won $3.6 million for his win at the Travelers Championship.

But McIlroy will take his second win on the Tour this year — Sunday’s tournament was co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tour — especially after coming up short multiple times, including at the U.S. Open last month.