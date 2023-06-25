CROMWELL, Conn. — Prize money has multiplied this season on the PGA Tour, and Keegan Bradley now is the ninth beneficiary of the Tour’s designated events after winning the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Sunday.

The Travelers and its $20 million purse marked the final designated event on the Tour’s calendar this season. The 2023 U.S. Open which concluded last Sunday, offered the same $20 million pursue. For comparisons sake, the Travelers offered a $8.3 million purse last season with Xander Schauffele winning just shy of $1.5 million.

Bradley walked away $3.6 million richer Sunday after breaking the record at TPC River Highlands with a 23-under par on the tournament.

The top three finishers — Bradley, Brian Harman, Zac Blair — all received more than $1 million with the top 12 securing more than $500,000. Everyone who made the cut this weekend at New England’s lone PGA Tour stop walked away with more than $40,000.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money, per Sports Illustrated.

1. Keegan Bradley: $3,600,000

T2. Zac Blair, Brian Harman: $1,780,000

T4. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie: $841,666.69

T7. Rory McIlroy, Denny McCarthy: $650,000

T9. Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners, Alex Smalley, Justin Thomas: $525,000

T13. Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler: $405,000

T15. Emiliano Grillo, Carson Young, Doug Ghim, Lucas Herbert: $335,000

T19. Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Greyson Sigg, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott: $245,800

T24. Eric Cole, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Aberg: $167,000

T29. Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im: $134,000

T33. Cam Davis, Luke List, Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, Callum Tarren: $109,000

T38. Tom Kim, Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka, Chad Ramey, Kyle Reifers, Nick Hardy, Michael Kim: $83,000

T45. Davis Riley, Andrew Putnam, Jason Day, Tony Finau: $61,200

T49. Russell Knox, Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Yu: $51,533.33

T52. Webb Simpson, Zecheng Dou, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala: $47,900

T56. Brett Stegmaier, Justin Suh, Harry Hall, David Lipsky: $46,000

T60. Cameron Young, Harris English, Tom Hoge: $44,600

63. Ben Martin: $43,800

T64. Andrew Svoboda, Stephan Jaeger: $43,200

66. Ryan Blaum: $42,600

67. Andrew Landry: $42,200