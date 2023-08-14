Could Dak Prescott Make History For Wrong Reasons With Interception Mark? The Cowboys quarterback is 10-1 to lead the NFL in interceptions by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Dak Prescott made one guarantee ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign: The Dallas Cowboys quarterback promised he will not throw as many interceptions as he did last season.

Prescott threw a league-leading 15 interceptions in the regular season and threw another two in Dallas’ season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott’s turnover troubles were a major storyline for the Cowboys, especially since he was responsible for the unflattering regular-season statistic despite missing five games due to injury.

It hasn’t exactly went away in training camp, either. Just last week Prescott was the subject of social media chirps after he threw two interceptions to Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs’ on-field comments aimed at Prescott amplified the social media frenzy, though neither possess any ill-will towards one another.

Trevon Diggs? second interception of the day pic.twitter.com/nou3HjwedL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2023

The resurfacing development might have bettors taking notice. After all, Prescott is among the favorites to lead the league in interceptions at 10-1. Prescott trails only Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield, all of whom are 9-1 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Most regular season interceptions thrown:

Josh Allen +900

Matthew Stafford +900

Justin Fields +900

Baker Mayfield +900

Dak Prescott +1000

Joe Burrow +1000

Mac Jones +1200

Kirk Cousins +1200

Jordan Love +1300

Derek Carr +1600

Justin Herbert +1600

Bryce Young +1600

C.J. Stroud +1600

Sam Howell +1600

Jared Goff +1800

Lamar Jackson +1800

Kenny Pickett +1800

Geno Smith +1800

Patrick Mahomes +2200

Tua Tagovailoa +2200

Deshaun Watson +2200

It begs the question: Could Prescott actually throw the most interceptions again in 2023?

Well, recent history portrays it to be a long shot. Since the 2000 campaign, no quarterback has led the league in interceptions thrown in consecutive seasons. There are a few who came close — Phillip Rivers (2016, 2014) and Eli Manning (2013, 2010, 2007) come to mind — but no signal-caller has accomplished the feat. Chances are they are happy about that.

Another aspect that figures to help Prescott is head coach Mike McCarthy replacing Kellen Moore as the offensive play-caller. McCarthy has yet to call plays in Dallas, but will take over the role he previously held with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy has made it clear ball security and winning the time-of-possession battle are among his priorities. That should help Prescott. McCarthy also stressed his desire to run the ball in order to rest the defense. It figures to help Prescott, as well.

There are some enticing Cowboys-related bets and some other futures to consider. But Prescott leading the NFL in interceptions, despite the fact he did so last season and his headline-grabbing training camp, doesn’t feel like one of them.