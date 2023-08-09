How To Benefit From Saints’ Projected Easiest NFL Schedule This NFC North team also is a contender to be the league's most improved by Claudia Bellofatto 4 hours ago

When it comes to betting futures, you want to look for a decent payout.

With the start of the 2033 NFL season drawing closer, a lot of people tend to bet on season win totals. However, unless you find an alternate win total, you likely are to see odds around -110. That means if you bet $11, you will be waiting all season to win $10. Instead, find a longshot futures bet, like the ones below.

If you bet the New Orleans Saints to be the last undefeated team and they turn out to be that, $10 wins you $250. The following bets and odds can be found on DraftKings.

Last undefeated team: Saints 25-1

The Saints have the easiest schedule in the NFL according to projected win totals. While Alvin Kamara’s three-week suspension doesn’t help, the first six matchups make a 6-0 start possible. If New Orleans can earn a Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans at home, it should be relatively easy to get through its next five opponents: the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Houston Texans. Derek Carr at quarterback is a significant step up from the Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston mix that New Orleans had last season. Also, the duo of Chris Olave and a healthy Michael Thomas could be a major threat for some of the early weak defenses they face.

Most improved: Chicago Bears +210

The Bears are favorites here for one simple reason: They had just three wins last season. It would be astonishing if they did any worse than that. It’s also going to be hard for Justin Fields to be any worse of a passer than he was after finishing with a completion percentage higher than only Baker Mayfield in 2022. The third-year quarterback already has proven how much of a ground threat he is, setting the record for the most QB single-season rushing yards in Bears franchise history. If he can improve even slightly in the passing game, Chicago will have a dynamic offense that is less predictable and tougher to defend. According to reports from camp, the connection between Fields and new addition D.J. Moore already is giving fans something to look forward to. Plus, Chicago has the sixth easiest schedule in 2023.