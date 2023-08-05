How Alvin Kamara’s Suspension Impacts Patriots-Saints Matchup

The NFL handed down its suspension to New Orleans Saints star Alvin Karma Friday for his role in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

The high-profile running back will have to miss some time to start the season, but he will be available to make the trip to Gillette Stadium when the New England Patriots host the Saints in a Week 5 matchup.

Kamara ended up receiving a three-game suspension from the league for violating the personal conduct policy after getting into an altercation on the eve of last year’s Pro Bowl. Kamara had a felony charge reduced to a misdemnor after taking a plea deal, per ESPN. One man was injured in the fight.

The five-time Pro Bowler will certainly cause headaches for opposing defenses once he is back on the field, including for the Patriots. Kamara is a threat not only on handoffs, but as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He had a down season by his lofty standards in 2022, running for 897 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games while also making 57 receptions for 490 yards and two scores.

Story continues below advertisement

Kamara has faced the Patriots twice previously in his career. He didn’t do much against New England as a rookie but turned in a strong showing in a 2021 meeting that New Orleans won in Foxboro by double digits. Kamara ran for 89 yards on 24 carries while catching three of his four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win.

The dual-purpose back is a critical factor in the Saints’ offense, especially with Derek Carr taking over under center this season. Kamara helps put stress on defense with the Saints also boasting playmakers in wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.

The Patriots have a hellacious start to the season as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys — three of those teams made the playoffs last year and the Jets made a major upgrade this offseason by acquiring Aaron Rodgers — in their first four games.

The Saints, who went 7-10 a season ago, could have offered a reprieve in New England’s schedule, especially if Kamara was unable to play. But the Patriots won’t get that break as they try to put together a bounce-back campaign in 2023.