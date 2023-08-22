Jonathan Taylor Trade: Best Landing Spots For Fantasy Football Star Fantasy managers surely hope the trade will happen before drafts by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Jonathan Taylor was the consensus top pick in fantasy football leagues last season after he won the NFL rushing crown and finished the previous campaign with 20 total touchdowns.

Now, just one year later, it’s unclear where he’ll take his next snap. And it comes at a time when fantasy managers are holding their respective drafts. The Indianapolis Colts on Monday gave Taylor permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.

So while it’s no certainty where or when Taylor will land with a new team, the 2021 First Team All-Pro undoubtedly will have managers paying attention. He has league-winning potential, after all.

With that, here are a few landing spots that would bring excitement to fantasy football. Of note, all next-team betting prices are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook while all running back rankings are courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

Philadelphia Eagles +2000

Philadelphia had the best running game in the league last season, but that was headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles added talent to the backfield this offseason with D’Andre Swift (Yahoo’s RB32) and Rashaad Penny (RB39), but Taylor would jump that group. His arrival also would mean Philadelphia cuts bait with either Penny or someone further down the depth chart like Kenneth Gainwell (RB40) or Boston Scott (RB84). While some might think Hurts’ prowess at the goal line would hinder Taylor’s touchdown production, would the Eagles instead give the ball to Taylor behind a star-studded offensive line as a way to protect their franchise signal-caller? Either way, Taylor in Philadelphia would be fun.

Miami Dolphins +250

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan added an explosive playmaker in Christian McCaffrey last offseason. Perhaps Shanahan disciple Mike McDaniel took notice of McCaffrey’s impact in San Francisco and now believes Taylor could do the same in South Beach. It would pair arguably the league’s top running back with an up-and-coming offensive mind. Miami, who was in the running for Dalvin Cook before he agreed to join the New York Jets, is listed as the betting favorite for Taylor. And fantasy owners would have no choice but to pay close attention to Dolphins’ games with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Taylor. He’d provide a massive fantasy upgrade to Jeff Wilson Jr. (RB47) and Raheem Mostert (RB48), who has not been able to stay healthy during his career.

Baltimore Ravens +700

The Ravens gave Lamar Jackson the best group of pass-catchers he’s ever had this offseason with Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round wideout Zay Flowers to complement Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. And while Baltimore’s running game is led by Jackson with J.K. Dobbins (RB16) and Gus Edwards (RB57) headlining the running back room, Taylor would raise the group’s ceiling. Especially since the starter Dobbins has not proven he can stay healthy, missing the entire 2021 campaign and being limited to eight games in 2022. Taylor would provide a highlight-reel complement to Jackson in the backfield.

Chicago Bears +400

The Bears let David Montgomery walk this offseason with the idea Khalil Herbert would take over. Herbert, who has two years left under contract, did well when he had the opportunity last season. But now Chicago has the chance to make another major splash around quarterback Justin Fields, who has three years left under contract should the Bears pick up his fifth-year option (hint: they will). Much like the Ravens and Eagles, who also have mobile quarterbacks, Taylor might see fewer carries but nevertheless provide a scary complement to Fields. And he’s actually a year younger than Herbert (RB30), who is slated to be backed up by D’Onta Foreman (RB51).

Honorable mentions: Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams