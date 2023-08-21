The Indianapolis Colts are nearing a split from star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis has given Taylor permission to seek a trade, as first reported Monday evening by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taylor expressed he wanted to be traded earlier this offseason.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported less than one minute after Schefter that Taylor and his representation are having conversations in hopes of finding potential suitors. Several general managers were informed Monday that Taylor is available, per Rapoport.

The development comes after a very public dispute between Taylor and the Colts. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay, however, previously said the organization would not trade Taylor.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor’s discontent with the Colts stemmed from Irsay’s public comments about the running back market. Irsay also got involved in a social media spat with Taylor’s agent and then had a bizarre response to Taylor’s trade request, which certainly didn’t mend any fences. It only got worse from there as the Colts essentially threatened to put Taylor on the non-football injury (NFI) list with a back injury they deemed he suffered away from the field. Taylor rejected that notion.

The 24-year-old Taylor, who was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was named a First Team All-Pro during the 2021 campaign. He missed time due to injury last season but has been one of the league’s most productive backs since entering the league.