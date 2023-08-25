NFL Odds: Avoiding Disaster Is Goal For Sean Payton, Broncos Can Russell Wilson turn it around, or is disaster on the horizon? by Keagan Stiefel 1 Hour Ago

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily training camp previews: Next up: the Denver Broncos.

There’s some good news and some bad news surrounding the Denver Broncos this season.

The good news? It can’t get much worse than 2022, as Nathaniel Hackett proved to be one of the worst coaching hires in recent football memory. The 43-year-old was fired before his first year at the helm could end naturally, compiling a 4-11 record in which nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson looked like a seventh-round rookie. In short, it was gross and is expected to get better.

The bad news? The Broncos aren’t exactly off to a hot start under new head coach Sean Payton.

No, they haven’t played a game yet, but Payton’s short-lived retirement seems to have made him fond of ruffling feathers. That’s not exactly something that is recommended when you’re taking over a directionless club with a solid mix of veterans and youngsters. Payton not only took an unprompted shot at Hackett’s job in Denver but has been a stickler with his new club.

There’s also the whole thing with Wilson, who could very well find himself out of a job if he doesn’t perform. It has been quite the offseason, so let’s see how much it has influenced public perception.

2022 in review

5-12, fourth in AFC West

7-10 against the spread

6-11 over/under

Key offseason additions

HC Sean Payton

T Mike McGlinchey

RB Samaje Perine

S Kareem Jackson

CB Kyle Fuller

Key offseason losses

DL Dre’Mont Jones

G Billy Turner

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +4500

Conference: +3000

Division: +600

Win total: over/under 8.5 (Over -106)

To make playoffs: Yes +186| No -235

2023 award contenders

MVP: Russell Wilson +4000

Coach of the Year: Sean Payton +1400

Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II +4000

2023 outlook

There was a weird expectation that the Broncos were going to be great in 2022, as Wilson’s arrival got the juices flowing for potential offensive fireworks in Denver.

We all know that didn’t end up happening, which makes it a bit of a shock that expectations haven’t been tampered down quite enough. A win total of 8.5 literally can’t be more mediocre, but just because Payton is the coach doesn’t mean the Broncos are going to win games. Denver has the 10th toughest schedule in the NFL, having to face the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers twice each, as well as the NFC North and AFC East.

That’s no easy task, even for Payton. Can they beat the Cleveland Browns or the Houston Texans? Yes, but they might not get very many more than that.