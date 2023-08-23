NFL Odds: Pro Gamblers Stance About Betting Patriots In 2023-24 The faith in New England isn't too high by Gio Rivera 1 hours ago

After another long, buzz-filled offseason, NFL football is back with the start of the 2023-24 season right around the corner.

With that in mind, it’s also betting season — or at least time to consider some premature wagers before kick-off officially takes place in September. Unlike many NFL veterans caught in the crossfire of betting on the job, the average Joe can cash in and perhaps apply some betting advice from Phil “The Poker Brat” Hellmuth.

Hellmuth, a record 17-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, isn’t sold on putting down some serious dough on the New England Patriots.

“I buy (the Patriots will go) 1-5 in the division,” Hellmuth told NESN betting analyst Sam Panayotovich on the “Chicken Dinner” podcast. “So they’re 1-5, right? They have 11 more games and they’re only a favorite in two?”

Hellmuth added: “(Bill) Belichick’s gonna pull out two games that maybe other coaches don’t pull out.”

New England hasn’t fared well since undergoing its post-Tom Brady chapter, missing the playoffs twice plus enduring an obliterating 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 wild-card round. Yet, Belichick hasn’t given in, bringing in some notable names — JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ezekiel Elliott — to the Patriots with a critical campaign ahead for the eight-time Super Bowl champ.

And the (legitimate) odds also aren’t in New England’s favor either, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

— Chances to make the playoffs (+250 yes, -325 no)

— Chances of winning over 7.5 games (+116)

— Chances of winning under 7.5 games (-142)

— Chances of reaching the AFC Championship (+1600)\

— Chances of winning Super Bowl LVIII (+6000)

The nightmare that’s been Brady’s departure hasn’t ended and doesn’t look like it will anytime in the near future for the Pats.

