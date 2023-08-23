The New England Patriots are known as a team that likes to run the ball.

That was attractive to their newest ball-carrier.

Ezekiel Elliott, who signed with the Patriots last week, said he was drawn to New England because of how heavily they emphasize the running game.

“Just the importance of the backs in this offense,” Elliott told Patriots.com’s Tamara Brown on Tuesday in his first public comments since joining the team. “This is definitely a team that wants to run the ball, wants to be balanced.”

The Patriots were tied for 22nd in the NFL in rushing attempts last season, when they had little reliable depth behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson. But they ranked in the top 10 in five of the previous six campaigns and 11th in the lone outlier. They ranked third in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

The 28-year-old also is teaming up with an offensive coordinator who likes to run the ball. Over Bill O’Brien’s six full seasons in Houston, the Texans were second in the league in rushing attempts, trailing only Seattle. O’Brien’s last three Patriots offenses (from 2009-11) ranked 10th, 10th and 17th.

Elliott, who no longer is the All-Pro-caliber player he was at his Dallas Cowboys peak, will serve as a high-end No. 2 behind Stevenson in New England. Both are well-rounded backs who can contribute on all three downs, and both finished with more than 900 yards from scrimmage last season. Elliott’s 12 rushing touchdowns — more than half of which came at the goal line — were tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

Stevenson, who’s known Elliott for several years, said their skill sets will complement each other well. He believes Elliott will help the Patriots’ offense “tremendously.”

Elliott said he’s had “a lot of fun” since arriving in New England.

“I think I’ve been getting along well with the team,” he told Brown. “I’ve known Rhamondre for a couple years or so. It’s nice having him in the running back room. I think I’ve been a good fit and I’ve been having fun.”

Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, Ty Montgomery and C.J. Marable are fighting for the final one or two roster spots in New England’s backfield.