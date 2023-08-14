JuJu Smith-Schuster will be able to take reps against one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks across the Patriots’ upcoming week of the preseason.

New England on Tuesday will travel to Green Bay before three days of sharing the field with the Packers. Bill Belichick’s team and Matt LaFleur’s crew will meet for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a preseason tilt at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

The experience will be a new one for Smith-Schuster, who didn’t practice with a team other than his own across his first six NFL seasons. The veteran wide receiver clearly is excited about the opportunity, which will include going toe-to-toe with two-time Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander.

“Jaire, he’s a really good player, man. I’ll give that to him,” Smith-Schuster told reporters Sunday, per a video shared by CLNS. “He’s probably — he would say he’s a lock-down corner. All I can say is he’s a good player. I can’t wait to go against him this week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Time will tell if Alexander and Smith-Schuster match up at all in a game setting. Expected starters often make their preseason debuts after sitting out Week 1 of the exhibition slate, but Alexander is dealing with a non-serious groin injury. The Packers might choose to play it safe with one of their defensive pillars and best overall players.