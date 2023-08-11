Patriots’ Demario Douglas Is Wildly Fun Rookie Of Year Long Shot Douglas' lack of usage in the preseason opener might hint at his place on the team by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

The Patriots lost their preseason opener to the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and rookie Demario Douglas mysteriously was quiet despite a strong training camp.

Douglas played two offensive snaps, which on the surface, had fans concerned about his potential to make New England’s final roster. But his absence with other Patriots starters could signal his spot is secured.

The 2023 sixth-round pick flashed his athleticism at training camp, and even though wide receiver coach Troy Brown eased expectations for Douglas, fans couldn’t help but imagine what he could bring to the Patriots offense, especially since he’s a legend in Mac Jones’ hometown.

New England has a crowded pass-catcher room, but if Douglas’ roster spot is secure and he can carve out a role on the team, he has an outside shot of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bijan Robinson and Bryce Young are the deserving favorites heading into the season, but there could be enough volatility for Douglas to sneak in. After Thursday’s exhibition game, the receiver has 150-1 odds of winning the award at FanDuel. This means that betting just $10 wins you $1,500.

To be clear, this is an extremely long-shot wager, but it’s still a fun one to root for. This is the best odds you’ll get on Douglas and there might be some “fear of missing out” vibes if Douglas does end up becoming a breakout star for the Patriots this season.