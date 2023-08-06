How Patriots’ Impressive Rookie Class Has Fared In Training Camp

During an NFL Network interview back in May, Patriots owner Robert Kraft hyped up what he called a “great, great draft” class his team had compiled.

The 12 players New England selected in the 2023 NFL Draft made Kraft — who’d criticized his own club’s drafting in the past — “really optimistic” about the future of the franchise.

It’s far too early to say whether this latest bunch of Patriots rookies will be remembered as a banner crop or a collection of busts. But so far, so good.

Since training camp began July 26, the Patriots have received standout performances from a slew of first-year players, several of whom project as either starters or key contributors this season.

As Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans approaches, here is a rundown of how each Patriots rookie — the 12 draft picks, plus five undrafted free agents — has fared thus far:

CB Christian Gonzalez (Round 1)

The only cornerback to rep with the top defensive unit in each of the first nine practices, Gonzalez appears well on his way to becoming a Week 1 starter. The highly touted Oregon product has seen frequent reps against big-bodied starting receiver DeVante Parker, with wideouts coach Ross Douglas comparing their matchups to “two heavyweight fighters” brawling. Gonzalez has lost a fair number of those encounters — inevitable growing pains for the Patriots’ youngest player — but we’ve seen plenty of encouraging moments from the 21-year-old, too.

DE Keion White (Round 2)

White’s blend of size (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) and speed is rare, and he frequently invaded New England’s backfield this week, notching a handful of would-be “sacks” in 11-on-11 drills. The Patriots have used him as both a hand-in-the-dirt D-end and a stand-up outside linebacker. Defensive line play and pass rush be tricky to evaluate even in padded practice, so White is someone we’ll be closely watching in preseason games.

LB/S Marte Mapu (Round 3)

The Patriots are putting a lot on Mapu’s plate, rotating him between linebacker and safety alignments in each practice. The Sacramento State product has shown a nose for the ball and garnered rave reviews from his teammates for his intelligence and inquisitive approach. Mapu had yet to shed his red non-contact jersey as of Sunday morning, however, so it’s unclear whether he’ll be cleared to suit up against Houston. He said Thursday that he still had “a little bit of ways to go” in his recovery from pre-draft pectoral surgery.

OL Jake Andrews (Round 4)

Andrews saw extensive action at center during Friday’s non-competitive in-stadium stadium practice. He mostly played guard in the previous eight practices and missed two of those with an apparent injury. Center likely is the best spot for the undersized Troy product.

K Chad Ryland (Round 4)

The highest-drafted Patriots specialist of the Bill Belichick era, Ryland has a clear and obvious edge over veteran incumbent Nick Folk in the leg strength department. He and Folk both went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries during Friday’s practice.

OL Sidy Sow (Round 4)

Sow mostly played guard at Eastern Michigan, but the Patriots converted him to tackle. He’s mostly worked with the reserves, save for some goal-line work with the starters during one practice this week.

OL Atonio Mafi (Round 5)

Mafi has been the biggest beneficiary of Mike Onwenu’s and Cole Strange’s training camp absences, seeing abundant reps at both guard spots with the top O-line. The former rugby player and defensive tackle is one powerful dude. If either Onwenu or Strange is unavailable to open the season, Mafi will be one of the leading candidates to replace him.

WR Kayshon Boutte (Round 6)

After a self-described “slow” start to his Patriots career, Boutte finally flashed in Week 2 of camp, catching multiple passes from Mac Jones in team drills and giving New England’s top cornerbacks problems in 1-on-1s. It was encouraging progress for a player who, based purely on raw talent, has “steal of the draft” potential.

P Bryce Baringer (Round 6)

Baringer, who’s competing with veteran Corliss Waitman for Jake Bailey’s old job, has an absolute cannon for a leg. It’s been an impressive summer so far for both rookie specialists.

WR Demario Douglas (Round 6)

The single biggest riser of Patriots camp? It has to be Douglas. The shifty slot receiver has seen daily reps with Jones and the top offense, dominated in 1-on-1s and wowed teammates with the physicality and toughness he packs into his 5-foot-8, 192-pound frame. Douglas, who also is the mix for the punt and kick return jobs, is bordering on roster lock territory before his first preseason snap.

CB Ameer Speed (Round 6)

Speed’s best path to a roster spot is through the kicking game, and he’s gotten some notable opportunities in that area. The Patriots have used him as the personal protector on the punt team in multiple practices.

CB Isaiah Bolden (Round 7)

Bolden’s biggest moment of camp to date came late in Friday’s practice. With Jack Jones sidelined following a mysterious mid-practice exit, the Jackson State product saw reps with the defensive regulars and broke up a Mac Jones deep ball to Parker. Bolden also has returned kickoffs. He and Speed have similar athletic profiles as tall, rangy corners with 4.33 speed.

UDFAs

— Jourdan Heilig has shadowed Matthew Slater in every practice to date, running through individualized special teams drills with coordinator Cam Achord.

— Johnny Lumpkin is the biggest body in New England’s tight end room.

— Malik Cunningham is making progress in his transition from quarterback to wide receiver, with some of his best moments to date coming in recent 1-on-1 drills. He’s still near the bottom of the wideout depth chart, however, and looks like a roster long shot at this stage.

— Justus Tavai has been unremarkable as a depth defensive tackle.

— Receiver Thyrick Pitts joined the team Aug. 1. The Patriots claimed him off waivers after wideout Jalen Hurd suffered an injury and then retired.