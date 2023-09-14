Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones Are Worth How Much To Betting Line? Rodgers is worth almost a touchdown by Sam Panayotovich 2 Hours Ago

When news became official that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was out for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, the point spread for New York’s next game at the Dallas Cowboys changed drastically.

The Westgate SuperBook opened Dallas as a 3-point favorite, but the highest number currently being dealt in the market is Dallas -9.5.

Rodgers moves mountains in the desert.

“I have Rodgers worth 5.5 points to the line, but wouldn’t argue a little higher,” legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White told NESN. “You have to consider the starter and backup when you have these conversations.

“Whoever has the ball in their hands the longest is the most essential player and the quarterback has the ball more than 60 percent of the time.

“Rodgers is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history and his ability to throw receivers open — especially on the move — separates him from the pack. Pinpoint accuracy can never be underestimated.”

While there’s a significant dip from Rodgers to Zach Wilson, most quarterbacks aren’t nearly as valuable to the market. Third-year starter Mac Jones is only worth a point in White’s system, a mathematical calculation that many New England Patriots fans wouldn’t dare argue.

“Minimal drop-off from Jones to Bailey Zappe,” White said.

Notable QB values via Kenny White:

6 – Patrick Mahomes

5.5 – Aaron Rodgers

4.5 – Tua Tagovalioa

3 – Trevor Lawrence

1 – Mac Jones

Rookie quarterbacks like Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson don’t move the meter in White’s system. Veterans like Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield and Ryan Tannehill don’t either.

And to no surprise, Mahomes is most valuable.

“Mahomes does things on the field no other quarterback can do,” White said. “And he covers up a lot of things for a very overrated Chiefs defense. The defense can be much more aggressive when Mahomes is part of the mix.

“He changes everything.”