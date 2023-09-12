Where Patriots Stand In AFC East Following Aaron Rodgers Injury How New England fares in Week 2 could change its fortunes by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 Hours Ago

The Jets season was in limbo after “Monday Night Football,” but the Patriots still have a long path ahead in the market’s eyes.

Aaron Rodgers left New York’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium after four snaps, and head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the team feared the future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered an Achilles injury. Rodgers will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm his diagnosis, but Zach Wilson became the man to lead a team with high expectations.

The Jets pulled off the win over the Bills thanks to four turnovers from the defense and a punt return touchdown in overtime, so there still isn’t much confidence in Wilson. New York likely will bring in a veteran quarterback, who might compete for the starting job.

Despite the circumstances, the Jets still had a slight edge over the Patriots in the AFC East on Tuesday morning with +550 odds to win the division compared to 9-1 for New England on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as the slightest of favorites at +140 right ahead of Buffalo at +145.

The updated line actually was worse than the +750 number the Patriots opened prior to their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Week 1, so that plays a factor. New England’s odds to make the playoffs also went down to +290 on DraftKings Sportsbook, so its Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium will be important to improve its numbers in the futures market.

As expected, the Jets took a steep fall in their Super Bowl odds, and they are +205 to make the playoffs on FanDuel on Tuesday morning after having -134 odds before the season.

Rodgers’ injury primarily boosted the Bills and Dolphins and dropped the Jets in odds. The market still has a negative view of the Patriots, who play the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.