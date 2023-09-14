Bet On Buffaloes? Deion Sanders Reacts To Jab From Opposing Coach The Colorado State coach gave heavily-favored Colorado bulletin-board material by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

It didn’t take long for Colorado football coach Deion Sanders to learn of the verbal shot sent his way from Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell.

“I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,'” Norvell said on his weekly coach’s show, as shared by Ice Cold Sports.

Norvell’s comments clearly were a shot at Sanders, who has worn a hat and loud sunglasses both on the sideline and during interviews this season. Colorado State will travel to Colorado for a rivalry matchup Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buffaloes as 23.5-point home favorites entering the contest against the Rams.

“Yeah, what I hear, I haven’t met this gentleman but I hear he’s a good man, I know he’s a great coach. He has those guys playing hard,” Sanders told reporters when asked about Norvell’s comments.

“I like that, I like that. I’m glad he said that. I like that,” Sanders continued with a smirk. “… I’m happy he pointed that out. And I have the utmost respect for him, truly.”

? @DeionSanders on Jay Norvell?s comments being proud that this will be the first Rocky Mountain Showdown with two black head coaches. pic.twitter.com/reAlvEK1JA — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 12, 2023

Colorado fans and bettors couldn’t help but react. “Buffs by 40” starting trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning as Norvell’s video clip made rounds on social media. The video had 1.2 million views 10 hours after it was posted.

The Buffaloes have not only been arguably the biggest story in college football to start the season, but also an enticing wager for bettors.

Just last week there were three times the amount of bets on the Colorado-Nebraska game as any game in college football, per BetMGM. Both Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter represented an influx of money and tickets on the Heisman Trophy betting board, as well.