Deion Sanders, Colorado Get Bulletin-Board Material Before Rivalry Game Sanders won't need to manufacture his bulletin-board material this week by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and college football coaches everywhere will do just about anything to manufacture storylines as a way to motivate players.

Sanders doesn’t need to manufacture anything entering his third game of the season, though. Before facing Sanders and the 2-0 Buffaloes on Saturday, Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell provided legitimate bulletin board material himself.

“I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,'” Norvell said on his weekly coach’s show, as shared by Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

Norvell clearly is taking a shot at Sanders, who has worn a hat and sunglasses on the Colorado sidelines and in news conferences this season. Sanders’ loud style and team have taken over the national spotlight.

The No. 18 Buffaloes are a 23.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook entering the contest against Norvell and the Rams. Colorado is a massive -2100 favorite.

When bettors and college football fans learned of Norvell’s comments, there was really only one reaction: What a dummy.

Imagine being a 3 touchdown underdog and THIS is what you?re worried about — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) September 14, 2023

This guy really woke up a said ?I?m going to give them a reason? — Marcus Ramsey (@marcusramsey) September 14, 2023

Dudes gonna regrets saying that ? — J5 Sports (@J5_Sports1) September 14, 2023

Colorado by a million — Michael Jay (@MichaelJayDFS) September 14, 2023

Sanders and the Buffaloes have become arguably the biggest stories in college football. And bettors have backed Colorado and its stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, each of whom represents a ton of money and tickets to win the Heisman Trophy.