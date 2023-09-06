Shortly after the best game of his young football life, Shedeur Sanders was contacted by the greatest quarterback of all time.

Sanders was sensational in Colorado’s stunning road win over TCU on Saturday. The Buffaloes quarterback completed 38 of 47 pass attempts for 510 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Horned Frogs, who played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this past January.

The junior signal-caller certainly deserved to celebrate and bask in the glory of his stellar performance. But Brady, who worked with Sanders in the past, wanted to make sure the budding star didn’t get complacent after one big game.

“He texted me after the game, ‘Don’t be satisfied,'” Sanders told reporters, per a clip shared by Bleacher Report. “It was cool hearing from him knowing he’s still watching. Working with him, it really helped me understand — don’t focus on the good things. We did that. Focus on the bad things. Focus on the things that we wasn’t able to do at a high level. So, improve that, then you got a full armor everywhere.”

Colorado, which now ranks No. 22 on the AP Top 25 Poll after its season-opening triumph, will try to keep it rolling Saturday at home against Nebraska.

