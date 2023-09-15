Fading Manchester Clubs Among Premier League Bets To Make West Ham United gets a big test Saturday by Jason Ounpraseuth 40 Minutes Ago

The Premier League is back after the international break, but injuries still affect the top clubs, especially in Manchester.

Manchester United banished Jadon Sancho from the club after his refusal to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag following his public comment made after the side’s match against Arsenal. The situation compounds the multiple issues faced at the beginning of the Premier League campaign, and it could get worse this week if the on-the-field results don’t get better.

Let’s get into the best Premier League bets to consider for matchweek five. All odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Brighton & Hove Albion to score in both halves +196

The Seagulls get a tough matchup at Old Trafford, and the absence of young rising striker Evan Ferguson might make Roberto De Zerbi’s side less effective. But the injury bug still affects Manchester United with transfer window signing Sofyan Amrabat injured during his match with Morocco. Harry Maguire does not deserve the personal attacks that have come his way, but he does not lead a strong back line in front of goalie Andre Onana. Brighton defeated Manchester United in its last three Premier League matches and should continue to find success Saturday.

West Ham United double chance +160

Manchester City also has been hit with the injury bug. Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic will be unavailable for the match, but Pep Guardiola’s side still has a lot of talent. That’s why Saturday’s match at London Stadium will be a big test for David Moyes’ side, which enters the matchup fourth in the Premier League. If the Hammers can control the game and earn set-piece opportunities, they have the chance to upset Manchester City. But we’re playing it safe with the double chance bet, which means it pays out if West Ham wins or draws against Manchester City.

Newcastle United-Brentford over 3.5 goals +176

The Magpies will be without midfielder Sandro Tonali, but that should help out Brentford and give it a chance against a side that hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations established last season. This should be an interesting chess match between Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank, which should lead to a high-scoring affair at St. James’ Park.

Same-game parlay +318: Arsenal moneyline, over 2.5 goals, Bukayo Saka to score

Arsenal hasn’t been bad to start the season, but it has lacked the flair fans expected before the season. A matchup against Everton should provide that, even if it’s at Goodison Park. Everton has gotten unlucky with two goals scored off 7.3 expected goals. But the Toffees conceded the 10th-most expected goals in the first four matches at 6.8, and Jordan Pickford hasn’t been the most reliable goalkeeper in front of a shaky backline. Saka didn’t impress during England’s European Championship qualification matches, but he should get back on track against Everton.

Record: 6-8-1 (up 0.9 units)