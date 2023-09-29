NFL Makes Intense Revisions To Gambling Policy, Reinstates Players Lions wideout Jameson Williams is now eligible to return by Keagan Stiefel 32 Minutes Ago

Is the NFL starting to loosen their restrictions on sports betting?

Well, yes and no.

The NFL and NFLPA revised their gambling policy Friday, both loosening the restrictions for betting on outside sports and strengthening the restrictions for betting on NFL games. The revisions come from each side’s “unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game.”

The most notable change comes for players who have already been suspended for betting on non-NFL games. Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere are set to be reinstated effective Monday — knocking two games off the initial punishment handed down by the league.

The new outside betting policy carries a two-game suspension without pay for the first violation, a six-game suspension without pay for the second and suspension without pay for at least one year for a third.

Those who do bet on NFL games are subject to increased discipline, with a violation resulting in a one-year suspension at minimum and a two-year suspension if betting on their own team. If a player is caught attempting to fix a game they will be banned from the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley returned from a season-long suspension in Week 1.

Players remain eligible to wager on non-NFL sporting events while away from team facilities.