Ja’Marr Chase faced questions about his previous comments about the Cleveland Browns after the Cincinnati Bengals dropped their Week 1 matchup 24-3 against their division rival.

“I’m just frustrated because I called their (expletive) elves and we just lost to some elves,” Chase told reporters in Cleveland after the loss.

After the victory, the Cleveland Browns appeared to take a jab at Chase on X, formerly known as Twitter.

don't mess with the elf pic.twitter.com/V8LOAEZBdB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2023

Earlier in the week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett believed Chase’s comments would only fuel Cleveland in the divisional matchup.

“He didn’t have to go there. He knew better,” Garrett told reporters in Cleveland on Friday. “We might have to have a discussion before or after the game. Maybe during if I see him. The elf went a little but too far.”

Chase also believed that there was nothing for the Browns to be upset about based on his comments.

“If they got a problem with something I’m saying right now, they’re soft,” Chase added.