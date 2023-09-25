NFL Week 4 Opening Lines: All Eyes On Bills-Dolphins Showdown Meanwhile, it's probably best to avoid Bears-Broncos by Mike Cole 57 Minutes Ago

Week 3 in the NFL was a bit lackluster, but as the focus moves to Week 4 opening lines, one game stands out above the rest.

The Buffalo Bills put a shocking Week 1 loss to the New York Jets behind them to rattle off a pair of wins by a combined 62 points. This might be their most difficult task to date, though, as the high-flying Miami Dolphins — fresh off a (near) record-breaking 70-point showing against Denver — are on their way to Orchard Park.

Buffalo largely has had its way with Miami in the last few years. The Bills sent the Dolphins packing in the playoffs last season and won four of the last five matchups between the AFC East teams. However, those two most recent victories were by a combined six points, and the Dolphins did get a win in Miami early last season. The Bills open as slight 2.5-point favorites for the Sunday afternoon tilt, and the early over/under of 53.5 is easily the biggest of NFL Week 4.

As far as Week 4 games go, it’s hard to find a bigger one than this given how these two clubs will jockey for the top spot in the AFC East this season. The Chiefs are still the favorite to win the AFC (+310), but the Bills (+500) and Dolphins (+550) are basically in a dead heat. Because Buffalo not only has a loss on its ledger — a divisional defeat at that — the Dolphins are currently the odds-on favorite (-135) to win the division, but that could obviously change in a hurry Sunday.

If that doesn’t do it for you, the Bears and Broncos play in Week 4, too, after losing by a combined 81 (!) points in Week 3. S that should be a fun time, too.

Here are the rest of the NFL Week 4 lines and totals from FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Detroit Lions at (-1.5) Green Bay Packers, 45

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Atlanta Falcons at (-3) Jacksonville Jaguars, 43.5

Miami Dolphins at (-2.5) Buffalo Bills, 53.5

(-3.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 41

(-1.5) Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 45.5

(-3) Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 44.5

Washington Commanders at (-7) Philadelphia Eagles, 44.5

(-3) Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 45.5

Baltimore Ravens at (-1.5) Cleveland Browns, 42.5

Cincinnati Bengals at (-1.5) Tennessee Titans, 42.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-4.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 50.5

New England Patriots at (-6.5) Dallas Cowboys, 41.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-14) San Francisco 49ers, 42

(-8.5) Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 43

MONDAY, OCT. 2

(-1.5) Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 45