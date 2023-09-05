Four Tight Ends To Target In Fantasy After Travis Kelce Injury News Kelce hyperextended his knee during Chiefs practice by Ricky Doyle 2 Hours Ago

Looking for Travis Kelce insurance? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Fantasy football owners who drafted Kelce — presumably with a very high pick — were forced to scramble Tuesday when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee during practice.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero later reported, citing sources, that Kelce’s injury isn’t believed to be a long-term issue, but the 33-year-old’s status for Thursday night’s series opener against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium nevertheless is in doubt. The Chiefs reportedly will wait for the swelling in Kelce’s knee to go down and then proceed from there.

There’s really no replacing Kelce — in reality or in fantasy. He’s the NFL’s most productive tight end, capable of posting WR1 numbers alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City’s high-powered offense. Whoever you plug into Kelce’s spot won’t come close to replicating his statistical output. There’s a reason he’s the first tight end off most fantasy draft boards, usually in the first round. The advantage he provides is immense.

But you need to find someone, right? You can’t just punt on your TE spot if Kelce misses time. While the options aren’t ideal — the drop-off from Kelce to Mark Andrews (TE2) is rather stark, let alone the drop-off from Kelce to the best undrafted tight ends available — and your best hope of weathering the storm is for the rest of your roster to step up, here are a few viable fill-ins to consider if Mahomes’ longtime running mate misses Week 1.

(For the purpose of this exercise, let’s focus on tight ends rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo! leagues as of Tuesday night.)

Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s start with Kelce’s direct replacement in Kansas City. It’s only natural. You’re probably best served directing your attention elsewhere. There are enough interchangeable names in the third and fourth tiers of tight ends that you surely can find a more proven commodity on the open market. But Gray, a fifth-round pick in 2021, is entering his third season in Andy Reid’s offense and the Chiefs are going to put up points. So, you also could do worse, especially while the rest of Kansas City’s murky target pecking order takes shape. Maybe you’ll stumble into a touchdown or two.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson is an intriguing option thanks to his athleticism and the flashes the converted wide receiver showed last season, particularly in the red zone. He also could stand to benefit from improved quarterback play, with Derek Carr now under center in New Orleans. Will Johnson be consistent enough? Tough to say. Fellow tight end Foster Moreau will push for targets, as well. But Johnson qualifies as an upside play with sneaky-decent breakout potential.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

The Broncos offense was a mess last season, Russell Wilson’s first in Denver. Enter head coach Sean Payton, who will look to untap the unit’s potential, perhaps with some creativity that allows Dulcich to flourish. Admittedly, Dulcich will need to prove himself all over again, despite popping at times in his rookie season, because Adam Trautman looks like the current TE1 in the Mile High City. But Dulcich carries upside. And we’re obviously throwing darts here.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

When all else fails, you might as well tap into another electrifying offense. And the Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, definitely qualifies, with the potential to reach another gear in 2023 thanks to the arrival of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Of course, it’s natural to wonder how many balls will be thrown Everett’s way, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and first-round pick Quentin Johnston looking to eat alongside running back Austin Ekeler. But the 29-year-old tight end — a second-rounder in 2017 — is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he set career-highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He has a role, if nothing else.