Broncos Stun Chiefs To End Ridiculous Patrick Mahomes Streak

Mahomes had been undefeated on the road against the AFC West

In their 24-9 win in Week 8, the Denver Broncos did something that no other AFC West team had ever done when hosting Patrick Mahomes: beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Entering Sunday, Mahomes had never lost a road game within the division in his first 15 attempts against the AFC West. In that span, Mahomes tossed 37 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The Broncos finally brought that run to an end.

In the loss, Mahomes went 24-of-38 through the air for 241 yards without a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. In total, the Broncos forced five total takeaways in the ground-breaking defeat of Mahomes and the Chiefs.

For even further reference, Peyton Manning was still the Denver quarterback the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs back in 2015.

In his seventh season in the NFL and his sixth as a starter, the star quarterback added another first to his resume, although he may not appreciate this one.

Not only did the Broncos cost Kansas City a 7-1 record, but they also cost numerous bettors in a significant upset. The Chiefs represented 75% of the money line handle, 82% of the spread handle and 79% of spread bets, per BetMGM. The game line opened at -8.5 and closed at -7. Even as a touchdown favorite, Mahomes and Kansas City could not get the job done.

The Chiefs fell to 6-2 while the Broncos improved to 3-6.