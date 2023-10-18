NFL Odds: Public Has Edge With Questionable Week 7 Underdogs

There are a few rules that most NFL bettors will live by when betting the underdog.

You always take a longer look at home underdogs, with home teams winning the majority of games across the last few years in the NFL. That’s a basic one. It’s also a good bet to take the underdog in division matchups, as familiarity usually breeds a closer matchup. The last rule, and this one is important, is that you always want to bet the better team.

That seems kind of obvious, no?

We’ve got an example of an underdog this week that is flat out better than the team they’re playing. In some circles, it could be viewed as a trap game, but we’re dealing with the professionals here, so let’s take advantage of the odd lines put forth this week. These are some Week 7 NFL underdogs we believe can pull off upsets.

(+3) Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

We’re going to get out ahead of things by acknowledging that this is a trap game. That’s not going to stop us from picking the better team, though.

Detroit is one of the best teams in the NFL, and as ridiculous as that might sound, we’re not sure there’s anyone in the AFC they should be underdogs to. The Ravens enter this matchup at 4-2, but their defense has routinely been banged up and doesn’t look like the one that will stop this Lions offense. It’ll be a nice day in Baltimore on Sunday, perfect for Ben Johnson and the boys to put up some points.

(+2) New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

The Giants have looked terrible, we know. The Commanders just haven’t looked that much better.

New York likely will be without Daniel Jones again, but there’s a world in which Tyrod Taylor can get it done against Washington. The Giants will need to run the ball to be successful Sunday, but if they can do that (even a little bit) they should have no problem holding off the Commanders.

(+2.5) Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There’s just something about this Falcons team that we can’t stay away from.

The Buccaneers are actually pretty good, but they had trouble stopping the Lions through the air last week. Could this be the game that Bijan Robinson finally breaks one? Sure, why not.

Season Record: 14-4