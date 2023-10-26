Not Messing Around: NHL’s First Betting Suspension Is Steep

The NHL is not messing around when it comes to sports betting.

The league hit Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto with a 41-game suspension for activities relating to sports wagering on Thursday. It’s the league’s first gambling-related suspension since the berth of online betting.

There is a kicker, however, as the league admitted its investigation found “no evidence” that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games. It did not provide further explanation, leaving many to wonder what the 22-year-old’s infractions consisted of.

The suspension retroactively began on the first game of the Senators’ season, setting Pinto up for a return to the lineup in Ottawa’s 43rd game — a Jan. 21 matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. Pinto, who is a restricted free agent, is expected to sign a contract in January after the suspension is served, according to The Athletic. He won’t count against the Senators’ cap until then, which is a blessing in disguise, as Ottawa did not have the cap room to sign him to a contract to begin this season.

The NHL’s suspension is incredibly steep compared to other sports leagues. The NBA and Major League Baseball have largely avoided betting infractions, though the NFL has made a number of suspensions. The NFL did recently revise its policy, reinstating a number of players who were barred for gambling on outside sports in a team facility.

It’s also of note that the Senators became the first NHL team to put a gambling advertisement on their helmets through a deal with Bet99. They wore the sponsor decal for two seasons.