NFL Odds: Which Underdogs Can Earn Win In Christmas Slate?

It’s been a lifetime two weeks since we gave out some NFL underdog picks, so we’ve decided to jump back into the mix and give out some winners.

(Don’t hold us to that.)

It’s almost Christmas, which means we’ve got a slate of some pretty solid games coming up as the NFL continues its attack on the NBA’s holiday monopoly. There are games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday this week, covering the weekend leading into Santa Clause’s annual joy ride. Included in that slate are some solid prices for those of you itching to bet on an underdog.

Let’s get into Week 16, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+2) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

It’s been a nice ride for Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, but it’s time for him to come back down to earth.

Cincinnati has been competitive since losing Joe Burrow for the season, winning its last three games with Browning under center. He’s struggled against this Steelers defense, though, losing to them four weeks ago. We think Pittsburgh will land another win Saturday.

(+3) Washington Commanders at New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is off injured reserve, but he’s not playing. Zach Wilson is in concussion protocol. The Commanders should win this one easily.

(+1.5) Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins

This is a game that anyone would want to bet the underdog, because both teams are capable of beating anyone in the NFL.

The Cowboys earned underdog status through their wretched performance in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, while the Dolphins rolled to a win over the Jets. Dallas needs to bounce back, and we think it will rebound in Miami.

Season Record: 25-17