Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Activated From IR, Won’t Play In 2023

The New York Jets activated Aaron Rodgers off the reserve/injured list on Wednesday, which (kind of) puts an end to the melodrama surrounding his possible return this season.

He won’t be making one, which might be confusing since we just explained he was being activated off IR.

Let us explain.

Rodgers was activated Wednesday, but only in order for him to be allowed to practice with his teammates through the remainder of the regular season. If he wasn’t activated, the 40-year-old would not have been allowed to participate in on-field activities.

“We’re still going to keep him on the active (roster),” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “… It’s all part of his rehab. Just having him on the field is a plus for everybody, for him and his teammates.”

Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles tear in September, was adamant in trying to make his return, but that obviously was not possible given when the injury occurred. He’ll now use the remaining three weeks of the season to build toward a return in 2024.

The Jets will be forced into using a roster spot on Rodgers, though that probably doesn’t matter considering they’ve already been eliminated from postseason contention. New York will likely be forced to start Trevor Siemian this week, as Zach Wilson is in concussion protocol.

New York will host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.