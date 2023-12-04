To say the NFL is wide open entering Week 14 of the 2023 season might be an understatement.

The 49ers made, well, a statement Sunday with their blowout win on the road against the Eagles. The victory solidified San Francisco’s standing as the NFL’s best team in the eyes of most, but when it comes to the actual standings, Philly still leads the NFC field.

That could change as early as Week 14, though. The 10-2 Eagles have to play the 9-3 Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday. The Niners, now holding that very important win over the Eagles, will be very interested viewers as they are still very much alive for the NFC’s top seed at 9-3.

Christmas is just three weeks away, but the half of the NFL playoff bracket is drastically up in the air still. There are seven teams with three losses or fewer, leaving them all within striking distance of their conference’s No. 1 seed. That doesn’t include the Kansas City Chiefs, whose loss Sunday night in Green Bay dropped them to 8-4, but that means they’re just one game behind Miami and Baltimore and a half-game behind Jacksonville in the AFC.

The back half of the bracket is also in flux. The Packers now technically hold a playoff spot, but they are one of four NFC teams at 6-6 on top of a pair of 5-7 teams. The AFC isn’t much different. The Steelers, Colts and Browns are all 7-5 and currently hold playoff spots, but there are three teams within a game of them, a group that could grow to four if Cincinnati can upset Jacksonville on Monday night.

Looking ahead to Week 14, there are at least eight games that you could argue have massive playoff implications for both teams in those respective contests.

Here’s your first look at the opening point spreads and totals for those NFL Week 14 games.

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

New England Patriots at (-6) Pittsburgh Steelers, 31.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Los Angeles Rams at (-7.5) Baltimore Ravens, 44.5

Carolina Panthers at (-5.5) New Orleans Saints, 38

(-3) Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 40.5

(-3) Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 37.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-2.5) Atlanta Falcons, 39

(-4) Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 44.5

(-6) Houston Texans at New York Jets, 36.5

Seattle Seahawks at (-12.5) San Francisco 49ers, 46.5

(-1.5) Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 40.5

Denver Broncos at (-3) Los Angeles Chargers, 44.5

Buffalo Bills at (-3) Kansas City Chiefs, 47.5

Philadelphia Eagles at (-3) Dallas Cowboys, 51.5

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Tennessee Titans at (-13) Miami Dolphins, 46.5

(-6.5) Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 37.5