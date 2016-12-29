Jacoby Brissett Helping Michael Floyd Get Caught Up In Patriots’ Offense

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Learning the offense might be a different story, but Michael Floyd doesn’t seem to be having any trouble getting acquainted with his new teammates.

While Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett was speaking to the media in non sequiturs Thursday, Floyd was cracking up laughing at his new teammate.

“It’s great,” Floyd said Thursday about joining the Patriots. “I think what makes it more exciting is the guys I have around me. I can count on them any time I have a question about anything. That’s a good thing to have as a new guy.”

Rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been especially helpful for Floyd.

“I sometimes do a lot with Jacoby,” Floyd said. “He comes in early for me or after practice, after meetings, we walk through some stuff just from — maybe I had a question from today’s practice or what’s going on tomorrow. So, making sure that we can get in all that we can for Sunday.”

Floyd played 18 snaps Saturday in the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the New York Jets and caught one pass for 6 yards. He might take on a greater role Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with the Patriots’ No. 3 receiver, Malcolm Mitchell, sitting out of practice with a knee injury.

“It’s not like my first time playing. There won’t be any nerves,” Floyd said. “I got a taste of how it is in the last game, and I’ll be ready. …

“I believe football comes easy for me. It’s not like school. This is all new to me, so it’s obviously a lot of studying, a lot of film work. Taking the film and the meetings out to practice and executing the plays.”

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN