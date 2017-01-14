76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters Game To WWE Superstar Triple H’s Entrance Music

Share this:

Is there a more entertaining player in the NBA than Joel Embiid?

The Philadelphia 76ers big man has kept fans laughing all season with his social media antics and campaigns to make the NBA All-Star game. He’s even danced with the 76ers cheerleaders.

Embiid was at it again Friday night before his team’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. During player introductions, Embiid came out to WWE superstar Triple H’s entrance music and also did his own rendition of “The Game’s” iconic water spit.

Embiid did a pretty good job of imitating the WWE superstar, but Triple H himself thinks “The Process” could still use some practice.

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio…Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

If Embiid’s career in basketball doesn’t pan out, his 7’0″, 250-pound frame sure would be intimidating in a WWE ring.