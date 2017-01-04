Brandon Marshall Compares Jets’ Season To Dirty Diaper In Gross Analogy

Share this:

The New York Jets stunk this season, and Brandon Marshall knows it.

The Jets, by all accounts, had a disastrous 2016 campaign, finishing last in the AFC East at 5-11 after winning 10 games in 2015. They rotated through three mediocre quarterbacks, got underwhelming play from their franchise defensive player and caused their head coach literal excruciating pain.

So, how best to sum up New York’s terrible year? Leave it to Marshall, who dropped this gem on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

"The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on & never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year." – @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/4JGuhptJxX — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 4, 2017

That’s quite the visual, Brandon.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Marshall’s description is pretty accurate. New York’s abysmal season also was accompanied by all sorts of drama, from Ryan Fitzpatrick calling out the entire organization for not believing in him (in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career, mind you) to owner Woody Johnson’s comments about Darrelle Revis to Marshall’s own war of words with Sheldon Richardson and other teammates.

New York can wipe the slate clean as it enters 2017, but apparently not much will change in the Big Apple, as Todd Bowles will return to coach for another season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images