Carmelo Anthony Trolled With Sarcastic Chant About Clippers Trade Rumor

Atlanta Hawks fans are up to speed on the latest NBA trade rumors.

They subjected Carmelo Anthony to some playful ribbing Sunday at Philips Arena during the New York Knicks epic loss to the Hawks. Anthony was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter when Hawks fans started chanting “let’s go Clipppers.”

The Knicks reportedly are trying to trade Anthony before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 23. The Clippers are leading contenders to land Anthony, but they and the Knicks might need help from a third team in order to facilitate the trade.

Hawks fans might not know exactly what nuts and bolts are required to complete the trade, but they clearly can see the end game: Anthony leaving the Knicks for the West coast.

