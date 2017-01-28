NBA Rumors: Knicks, Clippers Seeking Third Team For Carmelo Anthony Trade

Share this:

It appears the New York Knicks really, really want to trade Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are searching for a third team to help them facilitate a blockbuster trade involving Anthony, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein reported Saturday, citing league sources.

According to the report, New York is willing to trade Anthony to Los Angeles without the Clippers having to part with Blake Griffin, Chris Paul or DeAndre Jordan, but the Knicks have “struggled to find a trade construction” that works for both clubs.

Knicks team president Phil Jackson has been aggressive in trying to deal his star forward, reportedly reaching out to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics along with the Clippers. The Cavs reportedly rebuffed New York’s proposal for a swap involving Kevin Love, but the Knicks are working on other potential trade options with Cleveland, per ESPN.

The Celtics reportedly told New York they’re not interested in Anthony, with Stein and Shelburne adding that trade talks haven’t “gained any traction” because “Boston feels Anthony doesn’t address its need for more defense and rebounding.‎”

Anthony has a no-trade clause, but it seems he’d be willing to waive it amid the drama that’s unfolded around him and the team in recent weeks. The Knicks enter Saturday 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-27 record, and Jackson reportedly is doing everything in his power to try to unload the 32-year-old forward.

