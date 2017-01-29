Floyd Mayweather Trademark Applications Fuel Rumors Of Conor McGregor Bout

Share this:

Plenty of people in boxing and mixed martial arts will tell you a bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor never will happen in either sport, but it appears the boxer is preparing just in case.

The two fighters have been calling each other out on social media for what feels like forever, to the point where UFC president Dana White actually extended an offer to Mayweather to box McGregor. And even though Mayweather laughed at the $25 million offer, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that he might be getting ready to take on UFC’s lightweight champion.

Floyd Mayweather, who is 49-0, might indeed fight #50 against Conor McGregor. Mayweather has already applied for five trademarks to 50-0. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2017

McGregor did tell Mayweather in an interview with MMAFighting.com on Saturday that he’d “see (him) soon,” so maybe he was on to something.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images